6,000 pounds of food during Lake Country firefighter food drive

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign is donating to the food bank

Lake Country firefighters collected more than 6,000 pounds of food and $7,500 in cash during its annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign, according to the District of Lake Country.

The annual Fire Department campaign, happening over Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 in the four wards, had firefighters going door to door collecting donations.

The food drive has been ongoing with the fire department for at least 15 years, said Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor.

“Back in the day, the firefighters saw a need for the food bank, especially at Christmas time as (the fire department was considered to be a) larger group in the community,” he said.

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

However, Windsor said it has been getting difficult over the past few years to visit every home, as the district continues to grow. This year, firefighters will get a hand from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members, he said.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.