Oyama Pumpkin Growing Contest host Alenna Cameron measuring her pumpkin, Gertrude, on Oct. 16, 2022. The giant weighed in at 286 lbs. (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

Gourd big or gourd home: Winners announced in Lake Country pumkin growing contest

Pre-sales are being offered to enter next year’s contest

The Oyama Pumpkin Growing Contest results are in.

Contest host Alenna Cameron has been growing pumpkins for four years and wanted to get the community in on the action.

Cameron’s pumpkin Gertrude weighed in at a whopping 286 pounds, but she bowed out of the contest.

Alenna Cameron and her 286 pound pumpkin. (Facebook photo)

About 24 people entered the contest when it was announced back in April and after six months of growing, Sarah took the top prize with the heaviest pumpkin weighing 269 lbs winning half of the contest’s total entry fees, $180.

Second place went to Annette with a weight of 147 lbs. Annette decided to donate her $126 in winnings to the Warren Peace Sanctuary.

The third prize of $54 was awarded to the pumpkin with the most character. Nora’s pumpkin took the win despite only weighing in at 83 lbs.

Cameron is excited to host the contest again, with pre-sales starting already.

Contest entry is $15 and includes the opportunity to pick a pumpkin plant grown with the seeds of the past year’s largest pumpkin.

Finds photos of the winning pumpkins and details on how to enter on their Facebook page.

