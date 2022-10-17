$500,000 in ‘Treasure’ for Kelowna man after winning lotto

A Kelowna man with a very fitting last name has struck gold after winning the Lotto Max.

Bryon Treasure was on a family road trip to Vancouver when he scanned his ticked on the BCLC’s Lotto app and discovered he was $500,000 richer.

“Holy,” he said. “I told my girlfriend first and she didn’t believe me.”

The Kelowna resident is an avid traveller to Vancouver and said he plans to splurge on an extra nice hotel room during his next trip to the city and looks forward to purchasing a home soon, thanks to his prize.

Treasure purchased his ticket at the Canco on Highway 33 East in Kelowna.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $36 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $141 million from Lotto Max.

