The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host the Valley Wide Business Expo May 4 at Predator Ridge Resort. (photo submitted)

Golf raffle helps Okanagan families score homes

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan swinging into action this summer with a new raffle

Attention all golfers: Habitat of Humanity wants to help you keep your game in the middle of the fairway this summer.

The Okanagan charity has rounded up support from area courses for a raffle which will give local families a hand up to home ownership.

An Okanagan Golf Experience is up for grabs thanks to the support of: Predator Ridge Resort, PlayGolfKelowna.com, The Harvest Golf Club, Michaelbrook Golf, Two Eagles Golf Club, Shannon Lake Golf Club and Orchard Greens Golf Club.

“At last, the end of this pandemic is now within reach and soon we will all be back doing some of our favourite activities,” Habitat’s director of resource development Danielle Smith said. “For many the return to a world with hugs and handshakes is important, but it also means golfing, and not just with our small family bubble, but with all of our friends outside of our pandemic bubble. Hooray!”

So as we all start getting back to our regular lives, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is launching the raffle this Saturday, June 19 at all four Habitat ReStore locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

The first prize is a round of golf and dinner for four at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, plus a private lesson with course founder, architect and CEO and Canadian golf legend, and two-time PGA Tour winner Richard (Dick) Zokol.

Additional raffle prizes include:

• 2nd prize: Tour Pack from PlayGolfKelowna.com – one round at each of the five golf courses and two practice facilities: Kelowna Springs, Shadow Ridge, Shannon Lake, Two Eagles, Salmon Arm, Kelowna Driving Range and World Beat.

• 3rd prize: two rounds with power cart at the Harvest Golf Club

• 4th prize: one round with power cart at Michaelbrook Golf with accessories gift pack

• 5th prize: two rounds at Shannon Lake Golf Club

• 6th prize: two rounds with power cart at Two Eagles Golf

• 7th prize: two rounds at Orchard Greens Golf

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, only 2,600 tickets will be sold. Ticket prices are one for $10 or three for $20. The draw takes place Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m.

Along with tickets being available at all Habitat ReStores, they will also be available for purchase on Saturdays in June and July at the West Kelowna Canadian Tire and at the Springfield Road Home Hardware Building Centre in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds for Lake Country build

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds through bottle drive

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family HomesGolf

Previous story
Vernonites asked to share funniest Spanish translation stories

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host the Valley Wide Business Expo May 4 at Predator Ridge Resort. (photo submitted)
Golf raffle helps Okanagan families score homes

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan swinging into action this summer with a new raffle

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Pringles aren’t potato chips, according to the snack’s original owners

Your morning start for Friday, June 18, 2021

The Shuswap River in Enderby draws in people from near and far in the summer months of each year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
RDNO ends lengthy attempt to bring new boating regulations to Shuswap River

With no consensus among stakeholders or remaining funds, the regional district is moving on

sdaf
Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

Fanny Chapman doesn’t just serve up Mexican flavours at the Kal Lake Food concession at Kal Beach, she also teaches Spanish. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernonites asked to share funniest Spanish translation stories

Mexicans living in town holding a contest to offer free Spanish classes

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. More than 100 prominent Canadians, have signed an open letter calling for the immediate protection of all remaining old-growth forests in B.C. (Submitted)
Brian Mulroney and Greta Thunberg among 100 celebrities pushing to save B.C. old growth

List includes Indigenous leaders, scientists, authors, Oscar winners

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on Friday, February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
U.S. border restrictions to remain in place until at least July 21

Safety minister says Canada, U.S. extending restrictions on non-essential international travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This photo of the small wildfire burning above Naramata was taken at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 (Monique Tamminga Western News)
BC Wildfire on scene of small wildfire above Naramata

Smoke has been showing since earlier in the day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Students in the Grade 10 entrepreneurship program at Summerland Unisus School have completed a cookbook with international recipes. (Contributed)
Summerland students create virtual international cookbook

Entrepreneurship program at Summerland Unisus School uses virtual cookbook as fundraiser

Hundreds of people, young and old, joined the three-day Walking Our Spirits Home procession, honouring residential school survivors, those who never made it home and all those affected by the institutions. Here people walk the third portion on June 13. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Walking Our Spirits Home from Kamloops provides path to healing

First Nations in and beyond Secwépemc territory join in to honour residential school survivors

Himalayan Life helped finance the construction of Nepal’s Yangri Academic Centre and dormitories after a 2015 earthquake devastated the valley, killing more than 9,000 people. (Screen grab/Peter Schaeublin)
B.C. charity founder pledges to rebuild Nepalese school swept away by flash floods

6 years after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 9,000 people, Nepal gets hit again

Most Read