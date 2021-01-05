Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds for Lake Country build

The non-profit is hosting a bottle drive on Jan. at its Kelowna and West Kelowna ReStore locations

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold (left), District of Lake Country Mayor James Baker and Habitat Board Chair Sharon Conway broke ground on a project that will see 12 homes built on Powley Court for families in need Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Instead of taking your empty bottles and cans, take them to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

The non-profit is hosting a bottle drive on Saturday, Jan. 9 to help fund affordable homes in the Okanagan.

The bottles will be collected at the West Kelowna ReStore (1793 Ross Road) and at the Kelowna ReStore (2092 Enterprise Way).

“We are so grateful for the support from the community who are really coming together to help us with our next build in Lake Country,” Habitat for Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold said.

“Every dollar counts.”

Volunteers with masks will help those who wish to donate their bottles. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at both locations as well.

If you wish to be a Habitat family, you can apply through the non-profit’s website.

