A three day old kitten in the care of AlleyCats.

AlleyCats Alliance looks for special donation

The charity needs a small space to collect and sort bottles for return

Sue Beagle hasn’t been able to park in her garage since February due to a collection of bottle donations that are stacked to the roof.

Beagle is the president of AlleyCats Alliance and has been collecting the bottles for return in order to help financially support the charity.

“Some people do give us cash donations, but because we can’t hold fundraisers due to the risk of spreading of COVID-19 we have just been collecting bottles, to sort them and take them to the bottle depot,” she explained.

AlleyCats Alliance was formed in 2012 following the need to rescue feral and abandoned cats and kittens in the Okanagan. The charity relies solely on donations and fundraising is a key part of keeping the non-profit afloat. However, as with many charities, the pandemic halted all in-person fundraising activities.

“We go into feral cat colonies and we trap them. Then we spay and neuter as many as we can,” said Beagle. “We also help with all of the food and medical costs associated with caring for the cats.”

Rehabilitating and rehoming felines is costly and for the small Okanagan run charity coming up with the money to keep the non-profit going can be taxing.

“Collecting bottles has become almost a full-time job for me,” explained Beagle.

Now, AlleyCats is reaching out to the public to see if anyone can assist with their bottle collecting and sorting.

“I would like to have a small space, doesn’t need to be very big, but a space we can go to and sort, and have bottles drop off,” she said. “Plus, other people could drop in and sort, that would be such a huge help.”

The charity is also looking for blankets, crates, litter and food donations. AlleyCats has volunteers in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna.

If you’re able to provide a donation or space for AlleyCats to collect and sort bottles please contact, alleycatsalliance.org or alleycatsalliance@gmail.com.

READ MORE: AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Just Posted

Christie Mountain wildfire still keeping crews on their toes

Part of the fire’s eastern flank has crossed retardant lines, says BC Wildfire Services

Lake Country residents told to prepare for planned water outage

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W will shut down service for 8 hours Sept. 1

Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Erosion issues at Abbeyfield House and Vernon Restholm started in spring 2017

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

The two teenagers were washed down a creek onto a ledge they couldn’t escape from

Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking

Homeowner suffered minor burns in second Kelowna structure fire in 12 hours

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Harry Dunsdon and Annie Stevens were both from Middlesex, England

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Dyer: Electricity demand and the duck curve

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Most Read