Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s “Key Business Awards” recognize businesses, organizations and/or business achievement and the contributions made to our economic growth and prosperity. (Greater Westside Board of Trade)

Nominations for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Key Business Awards close in just two weeks.

The awards recognize businesses, organizational and/or business achievement and the contributions made to West Kelowna’s economic growth and prosperity.

READ MORE: Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under an ATV

READ MORE: New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

The 10 award categories are as follows:

Tourism & Hospitality

Community & Public Service

Indigenous Business

New Business

Young Entrepreneur

Small Business – Service or Retail (under 15 employees)

Large Business – Service or Retail (16 + employees)

Platinum Service Provider

Sustainable Green Business

Performing Arts

The nomination deadline is July 24, and the winners will be announced at a gala on Oct. 4.

You can nominate the West Kelowna business that you think deserves one of these awards at gwboardoftrade.com/nomination-form.