Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

Nominations for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Key Business Awards close in just two weeks.
The awards recognize businesses, organizational and/or business achievement and the contributions made to West Kelowna’s economic growth and prosperity.
The 10 award categories are as follows:
- Tourism & Hospitality
- Community & Public Service
- Indigenous Business
- New Business
- Young Entrepreneur
- Small Business – Service or Retail (under 15 employees)
- Large Business – Service or Retail (16 + employees)
- Platinum Service Provider
- Sustainable Green Business
- Performing Arts
The nomination deadline is July 24, and the winners will be announced at a gala on Oct. 4.
You can nominate the West Kelowna business that you think deserves one of these awards at gwboardoftrade.com/nomination-form.