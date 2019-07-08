The Greater Westside Board of Trade’s “Key Business Awards” recognize businesses, organizations and/or business achievement and the contributions made to our economic growth and prosperity. (Greater Westside Board of Trade)

Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

Key Business Awards recognize businesses, organizations and/or business achievement

Nominations for the Greater Westside Board of Trade’s Key Business Awards close in just two weeks.

The awards recognize businesses, organizational and/or business achievement and the contributions made to West Kelowna’s economic growth and prosperity.

The 10 award categories are as follows:

  • Tourism & Hospitality
  • Community & Public Service
  • Indigenous Business
  • New Business
  • Young Entrepreneur
  • Small Business – Service or Retail (under 15 employees)
  • Large Business – Service or Retail (16 + employees)
  • Platinum Service Provider
  • Sustainable Green Business
  • Performing Arts

The nomination deadline is July 24, and the winners will be announced at a gala on Oct. 4.

You can nominate the West Kelowna business that you think deserves one of these awards at gwboardoftrade.com/nomination-form.

