The Bullpen recently opened in Lake Country as a small breed doggy daycare. (Jordy Cunningham/the Calendar)

Cuteness overload at Lake Country’s new doggy daycare

The Bullpen is located at Turtle Bay Crossing

There’s a new business in Lake Country and it’s something to bark about.

The Bullpen is a small breed doggy daycare operated by mother-daughter duo Laura Kolton and Mya Geiger.

Kolton says it was always her dream to open a business like this.

“For years I’ve owned French bulldogs and I did find that because they can have a lot of health issues, skin issues, behavioural issues I wanted a place that was a little more in tune to dogs that might need a little bit of spoiling, might have a few anxiety issues – just a smaller space where we can really take our time with the dogs.”

The business has been open for about two weeks now.

The pair agrees it’s been a lot of fun getting to know the dogs and their owners.

“Everyone has been completely different, there’s no two dogs that are the same,” Geiger says. “We have mama’s boys and we have dogs that can’t wait to get away from their mom because they just want to play with their buddies.

“Also, we’re starting to meet a lot of people like us… with a dog where there’s allergies and there’s all these health restrictions, having a place where you can just fully trust your animal and go and do your errands… You can just let your animal be and trust the people that they’re with.”

Now that Kolton’s dream is a reality, she has big plans for the business.

“We plan for a grand opening once the weather gets a little bit warmer.”

The opening will include live music, something Kolton hopes could be a regular thing where dogs and their owners can all hang out together.

Learn more about the business by checking them out on social media – The Bullpen Lake Country – or by visiting their location at Turtle Bay Crossing.

READ MORE: Family farmer dress-up at Lake Country Museum over Family Day weekend

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DaycareDogsLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data
Next story
Big tech job cuts keep coming Zoom latest to trim headcount

Just Posted

John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Crash involving loading truck at busy Kelowna intersection

Council is supporting BC Transit’s funding application to the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. (Black Press file photo)
A tale of two yards: Millions needed for new and old Kelowna transit facilities

The City of Kelowna has applied for a provincial grant to refurbish the Island Stage in Waterfront Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna’s Island Stage needs upgrades for the show to go on

Pop-up banner image