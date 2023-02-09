Lake Country Museum and Archives

Lake Country Museum and Archives

Family farmer dress-up at Lake Country Museum over Family Day weekend

The event runs Feb. 18-20 from 1-4 p.m.

The Lake Country Museum and Archives has some fun planned for Family Day weekend.

The weekend of Feb. 18-20, families can make memories with a farm dress-up photoshoot.

The museum will have a variety of farm costumes available for families to put on and take photos in.

There will also be various activities to teach kids and adults alike about seed planting, organic farming, and water conservation.

Admission is free. The event runs each day from 1 to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: February snow measurements below normal for much of B.C.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Family activitiesLake CountryMuseum

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elementary students’ works of art featured around Vernon

Just Posted

The Kelowna branch of the BC Muslim Association is accepting donations to help those in Turkey and Syria affected by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake. (@ajplus/Twitter)
Kelowna branch of BC Muslim Association accepting funds to help earthquake victims

Residents can also provide input on the budget through the city’s website. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Door closing on public input for City of West Kelowna budget

Lake Country Museum and Archives
Family farmer dress-up at Lake Country Museum over Family Day weekend

Kelowna City Council chambers. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council to ponder public comments at regular meetings

Pop-up banner image