Poll: Potholes in Lake Country

What do you think about the potholes in Lake Country?
Is there a worse section? Or are the roads all relatively even? Let us know.
What is the worst ward for potholes in the district?
What do you think about the potholes in Lake Country?
Is there a worse section? Or are the roads all relatively even? Let us know.
Gord Lovegrove says cohousing is sustainable social and economic lifestyle
Speculation Tax and Employer Health Tax will be the subject of panel discussion in Kelowna March 25
A video caught an alleged thief trying to break into a vehicle on Kirschner Mountain
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.
Kelowna wins 5-2 in second last game of the WHL’s regular season
Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors
The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang
Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics
Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario
Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed
Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere
What is the worst ward for potholes in the district?