The Spall Road and Harvey Avenue intersection is one of five in Kelowna that are receiving red light camera upgrades to deter speeders. - Credit: Google Maps

Poll: Do you think upgrades to red light cameras will stop drivers from speeding?

Kelowna’s red light cameras are getting upgrades to catch speeders

Do you think the red light camera upgrades in Kelowna will deter speedy drivers?

Five crash-plagued intersections in Kelowna are going to be equipped with cameras able to take pictures of vehicles that speed through intersections while the light is still green.

Existing red-light cameras are being upgraded at Highway 97 where it intersects with Gordon Drive, Spall Road, Cooper Road and Banks Road, in addition to the intersection of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive.

