Poll: Changes coming to West Kelowna bus routes

West Kelowna council approved the changes in principle for September 2019

West Kelowna transit-users could see changes to Westside bus routes in 2019. As part of a BC Transit collaboration with the City of West Kelowna called the Transit Future Action Plan, the plan identifies stategic changes to West Kelowna’s transit netowrk and supporting infrastucture.

The main changes suggested by BC Transit to council were adapting Routes 28 to include the Shannon Lake area, and expanding Route 24 to include service in the Shannon Ridge and Auburn areas.

These are the proposed changes that could come to West #Kelowna Transit services come late 2019. More details coming to @KelownaCapNews March 4th. pic.twitter.com/slD7owGAmU — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 2, 2019

BC Transit has worked with the City of West Kelowna and held surveys to see the feedback on the suggested changes. Both changes saw widespread aprroval with the changes to Route 28 getting a 79 per cent vote in favor, while Route 24 received a 78 per cent approval vote.

West Kelowna council, along with BC Transit, also plan for 40 new bus stops to be added into West Kelowna in 2019.

