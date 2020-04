How much do you know about this iconic television family?

The Simpson family first appeared on television 33 years ago, on April 19, 1987, in a series of short animations on The Tracey Ullman Show.

The animated sitcom has been on the air since December, 1989 and has become a part of popular culture.

How much do you know about the Simpson family, and about other people or places named Simpson?

Take this test and find out.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentContests