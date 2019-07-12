OGO Scooters, the first available rideshare scooters in Kelowna, made their debut in Kelowna on July 12. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

OGO Scooters make Kelowna debut

The owners of the first scooter rideshare program gave a tutorial Friday afternoon

Look out bikes, electric scooters are taking over the streets of Kelowna.

OGO Scooters is the first rideshare scooter program to start operations in Western Canada and the fleet of 60 OGO scooters will be available for use starting July 13.

Through an app, riders will be available to find a scooter, activate it, use it at free range within the scooters’ geo-fenced area and then drop it off at almost any location within Kelowna. The scooter has a price of $1 per use plus an addition 30 cents per minute.

They’ll be ideal for quick cruises and trips along the waterfront and downtown areas during the summer.

“There couldn’t be a better spot,” OGO co-owner Chris Szydloski said.

“(Kelowna) is a beautiful city and we’re super proud and excited to be a part of this.”

READ MORE: OGO e-scooters zooming into Kelowna streets

READ MORE: City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

OGO is the first program to introduce their scooters to Kelowna this summer, with three other electric scooter companies looking to start operations later this summer.

A division of Canada West Segway, Szydloski and co-owner Kyle Leduc hope to start the electrical revolution in Kelowna, the Okanagan and Western Canada.

“The goal is convenience over chaos. This is what people need instead of driving three-or-four blocks, having to find parking and pay for parking,” Leduc said.

READ MORE: Freeride Days on at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort

Matt Worona, active transportation co-ordinator with the City of Kelowna, said the city is happy to see electric micromobilty industries on Kelowna streets.

“We know this is kind of the future, and we’re realizing the benefits we will get as a city,” Worona said.

“It’s exciting for people in town and tourists. (The scooters) are popular and we’re excited about the reaction of the vehicles in Kelowna.”

The e-scooters will only be allowed on certain paths in the city included in the geo-fenced areas. The Okanagan Rail Trail, Angel Way, Waterfront walkway and Abbott Street make up most of the initial areas.

The scooters are not currently permitted on the roads, but both Worona and OGO said they look into expanding the area for all electric vehicles in the future.

More information on OGO can be found at ogoscooters.com.

