(YVR)

YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

The Vancouver International Airport is expecting to see 85,000 people alone pass through its terminals each day during the holidays, with as many as 90,000 passengers on their busiest days.

Officials ask travellers to leave extra time to check in, clear security and board flights. If you can check in at home ahead of time, that will save you one lineup.

Although there are multiple parking lots available, and the Canada Line to YVR as well, both will be busier than usual.

Travellers are asked to check the status of their flights to make sure they aren’t delayed or cancelled because of winter weather either in Vancouver or at their final destination.

People flying home with gifts in tow are reminded that restrictions on liquids, gels and aerosols still apply for carry-on baggage.

If you wrap your gifts, airport security will just ask you to unwrap them so they can see what they are, so save that for after your flight.

WATCH: Tequila, hammers and knives: what not to bring on an airplane

A full list of restricted items in carry-ons, including skis and snowboards, is available online.

Cannabis can be carried onto domestic, but not international flights. YVR is reminding travellers that rules for cannabis use might differ among provinces and to be aware of regulations at their destination.

Cannabis smoking and vaping is allowed only in marked, designated areas at the airport.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Triumph and devotion drive B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2018
Next story
Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

Just Posted

Westside to get technology focused library

The Okanagan Regional Library will be opening the second Westside location in spring

Dan Mangan addresses his colliding worlds with fifth album

The Vancouver based musician will perform in Kelowna Feb. 13

Okanagan College culinary students cook up holiday dinner

The students will prepare the upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Central Okanagan United Way’s Day of Caring success

‘Tis the season to give back

UBCO Heat sign Jenessa Knapp

The new comer is from Langley, B.C.

Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

Nail salon fights, famous trumpeters, oh my!

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy B.C. properties

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

Special weather alert for Okanagan and Interior region

Wind warnings may be issued later this morning for some regions

B.C. heart transplant recipient is travelling to every country because ‘life is short’

Jordan D. Marcia wants to be the first heart transplant recipient to travel to every country.

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Lawyers argued case was ‘irreparably tainted’ by detective’s alleged coaching of potential witness

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”

3 astronauts return from International Space Station

The trio has spent 197 days in space.

Most Read