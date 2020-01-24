Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

A puzzling image spotted by a Washington State webcam less than 100 kilometres from the B.C. border has at least one person considering the possibility it may be of the mysterious Bigfoot.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a handful of screenshots from a webcam near the Sherman Pass earlier this week showing a person-shaped figure in front of a tree in the snow.

“Might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!,” the tweet reads.

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, which is a one-hour drive for humans and a 14-hour walk for Bigfoot.

The Pacific North West, including Washington State and B.C., have been home to ample sasquatch sightings over the years, as well as other mysterious lake monsters such as the Ogopogo and Shuswaggi.

In 2011, the Sasquatch Summit of Bigfoot researchers was held in Harrison Hot Springs, where late journalist-turned-sasquatch-hunter John Green was the guest of honour and lauded by believers for his research on the subject.

So, what do you think? Sasquatch or particularly shaped shadow?

I wear a size 18 shoe and I'm 6'9". Does that make me Bigfoot when hiking? — Ryan Wooten (@ryan_wooten) January 23, 2020

Well if it's a Bigfoot it must be a slow one. Cause he's still there… pic.twitter.com/eLHiQNFVJQ — Scott Christy (@schrsty1) January 22, 2020

Zoom in, it’s the tree trunk shadow. I want to believe but I don’t believe this picture. Or that he stood still in multiple photos… unless he is frozen of course. Lol — Mallory Dockery (@Robedwriterlife) January 23, 2020

