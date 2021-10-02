Rob the Giant (4’11”) gets a hold on Short Sleeve Sampson during a Midget Wrestling Warriors event at Tzeachten Hall in Chilliwack on March 22, 2019. Tuesday, Oct. 5 is Kiss a Wrestler Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 3 to 9

Kiss a Wrestler Day, Virus Appreciation Day, Beer and Pizza Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Black Cat Awareness Month and Mental Health Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 3: Virus Appreciation Day, Change a Light Day, National Boyfriend Day.

Monday, Oct. 4: Vodka Day, World Animal Day, Ship in a Bottle Day, Taco Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: World Teachers’ Day, National Be Nice Day, Kiss a Wrestler Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: World Cerebral Palsy Day, Plus Size Appreciation Day, Badger Day, Canadian Beer Day, Noodle Day.

Thursday, Oct. 7: Bring Your Bible to School Day, Bathtub Day, Frappé Day.

Friday, Oct. 8: Vet Nurse Day, World Octopus Day, Pierogi Day, International Podiatry Day.

Saturday, Oct. 9: Fire Prevention Day, Mouldy Cheese Day, I Love Yarn Day, Beer and Pizza Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

