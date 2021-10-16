Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 17 to 23

Count Your Buttons Day, Wear Something Gaudy Day, Suspenders Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Pizza Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 17: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Toy Camera Day, Wear Something Gaudy Day, Forgive an Ex Day.

Monday, Oct. 18: Chocolate Cupcake Day, No Beard Day, Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: International Gin and Tonic Day, Evaluate Your Life Day, New Friends Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Suspenders Day, International Sloth Day, Hagfish Day, Information Overload Day.

Thursday, Oct. 21: Apple Day, Count Your Buttons Day, Reptile Awareness Day, Get Smart About Credit Day.

Friday, Oct. 22: Caps Lock Day, International Stuttering Awareness Day, Nut Day, Smart is Cool Day.

Saturday, Oct. 23: Mole Day, iPod Day, Boston Cream Pie Day, TV Talk Show Host Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.