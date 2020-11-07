On Thursday, Nov. 12 people will be celebrating Fancy Rat & Mouse Day. Seen here on July 29, 2020 is Mercy, a rat who was up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA earlier this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

On Thursday, Nov. 12 people will be celebrating Fancy Rat & Mouse Day. Seen here on July 29, 2020 is Mercy, a rat who was up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA earlier this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Origami Day and World Diabetes Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Human-Animal Relationship Awareness Week, Manatee Awareness Month and Adoption Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 8: Tongue Twister Day, X-Ray Day, Cappuccino Day, Harvey Wallbanger Day.

Monday, Nov. 9: World Freedom Day, Chaos Never Dies Day, Scrapple Day, World Orphans Day, .

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Forget Me Not Day, Vanilla Cupcake Day, Sesame Street Day, Area Code Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Origami Day, Sundae Day, Singles Day.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Happy Hour Day, Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Pizza With The Works Except Anchovies Day.

Friday, Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, Indian Pudding Day, Symphonic Metal Day.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Pickle Day, Spicy Guacamole Day, World Diabetes Day, Operating Room Nurse Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Canada Post stamp celebrates Diwali, festival of lights

Just Posted

A bridge has been installed along the Okanagan Rail Trail at Ribbleworth Falls in Lake Country thanks to a generous donation. (Contributed)
Okanagan pioneer reconnected to rail through trail enhancements

Lake Country, Kelowna and North Okanagan sites get big boost

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

(Photo courtesy of Sydney Watt)
Vehicle incident slows traffic at Hwy 97 and Commonwealth Road

No one appears to be trapped in the vehicle

File photo
Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

On Thursday, Nov. 12 people will be celebrating Fancy Rat & Mouse Day. Seen here on July 29, 2020 is Mercy, a rat who was up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA earlier this year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 8 to 14

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day, Origami Day and World Diabetes Day are all coming up this week

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Max Winkelman photo.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

There are seven confirmed cases linked to this outbreak

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Most Read