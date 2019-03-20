Lacrosse helmet. (Pixabay)

U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big

Regulation helmets aren’t available in the teen’s size

A high school lacrosse player in Delaware can’t play in games because his head is too big.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 15-year-old Billy Boyd’s head measures 25 inches around. An average grown man’s head is about 21 to 23 inches in circumference.

Regulation helmets aren’t available in his size, so he’s not allowed to compete.

The 6-foot-2 Cape Henlopen freshman and his father, Bill, have struggled to find larger, custom-made helmets that can be approved.

The Boston Globe says manufacturer Cascade-Maverik recently crafted a larger helmet for University of Albany player Tehoka Nanticoke.

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Vice-President Roland LaRose says a Boyd-sized helmet may be possible now that the company has developed “an alternative manufacturing process.”

READ MORE: Defecating U.S. superintendent upset over release of his picture

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

Just Posted

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

Kelowna, West Kelowna high in vehicle break-ins

52 vehicles break-ins in downtown Kelowna alone in four week period, according to Crime Stoppers

Rockets season over after tiebreaker loss to Blazers

Kelowna collapses in the third period against Kamloops in a 5-1 loss

‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

Musicians gathered to discuss how to save Kelowna’s music scene

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Tips on how to keep deer out of your garden

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Most Read