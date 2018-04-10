Rick Mercer rants in Grafitti Alley in Toronto. (Rick Mercer Report)

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

A much beloved Canadian TV commentator will give his last rant Tuesday night.

Rick Mercer, best known for hosting This Hour Has 22 Minutes and The Rick Mercer Report on CBC, spent more than a quarter century lambasting everyone from Justin Trudeau to Donald Trump to the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

On 22 Minutes, which debuted in 1993, Mercer was famous for his Talking to Americans segment in which he would quiz everyday Americans on topical Canadian news and mock them for knowing little about their northern neighbours.

Mercer abandoned the concept after 9/11, and switched over to the Rick Mercer Report in 2004.

Viewers were drawn to “Rick’s Rants” as Mercer ranted about anything and everything on his mind while pacing up and down the Graffiti Alley he showcased in Toronto.

Throughout his years on the public broadcast network, Mercer had unparalleled access to the echelons of the Canadian political and TV worlds.

He got a private tour of 24 Sussex Drive from former prime minister Paul Martin, interviewed infamous business mogul Conrad Black, and had the Barenaked Ladies appear bare and naked in a segment for a Calgary relief benefit concert for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Mercer’s last show will air Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

