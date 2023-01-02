Top 10 fun facts of the year from Black Press Okanagan’s Morning Starts

Black Press Okanagan features a segment called the ‘Morning Start’ every morning, featuring many topics, including a new fun fact every day.

Here are the top 10 fun facts of the year from the Morning Start:

Snails have more than 14,000 teeth; Sea otters hold hands when sleeping so they don’t drift away from each other; There’s a village in Nebraska called Monowi where the population is just one person named Elsie Eiler. She’s the town mayor, treasurer and librarian. When she became mayor, she granted herself a liquor license. Eiler is 88 years old now; Cookie Monster’s real name is Sid!; The Slinky was invented by accident. In 1943, mechanical engineer Richard James was working on springs to help keep ships steady while out on the sea. When he was working, he knocked one over and was amazed that it ‘walked’ instead of just falling to the ground. He thought it would make a great children’s toy; Do you know who Michel Lotito is? He was a French entertainer who become famous because of his ability to consume indigestible objects. Lotito was born with an eating disorder known as pica, which is where you crave objects to eat that aren’t food. Because of his intestines and thick stomach lining, he was able to eat glass, metal, and rubber. Lotito would also cut up pieces of objects like bicycles, televisions, and shopping carts. His most impressive feat was when he ate an airplane. He ate a Cessna 150 in two years; Did you know that once Dolly Parton entered a Dolly Parton look-a-like contest… and lost; If you’re in a group of 23 people, there is a 50 per cent chance that two people share the same birthday. In a group of 70 people, there is a 99.9 per cent chance; There’s an apartment in the Eiffel Tower. The designer, Gustave Eiffel added the apartment but never lived in it. It was used to entertain famous and distinguished guests and scientists. It is 1076 square feet; In Switzerland, if you own a Guinea Pig, you must own two or more of them. They’re social animals, so it’s considered animal abuse if they are lonely.

Now go quiz your friends on these!

