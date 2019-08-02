The golden years of friendship in Kelowna

Patt and Helen, who are both residents at the Village of Mill Creek care home, have been friends since they were 16 years old. (Natalia Cuevas-Huaico/Kelowna Capital News)

World Friendship Day also known as International Friendship Day is celebrated once a year.

There’s no doubt we all have that special someone we bond with a little bit more than others. Whether it be a long term childhood friend, a best friend or someone you just met a month ago, friends are people we can’t live without. They’re there to lift you up when you’re feeling down and they’re there to cheer you on as you go on living life.

This year’s World Friendship Day was celebrated on July 30th but that didn’t stop the residents at the Villiage at Mill Creek care home in downtown Kelowna from sharing their thoughts on the importance of friendship.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico