Ryan Reynolds matching fundraising dollars for B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor appeals to the public with Make Ryan Pay! campaign

Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds is using his celebrity to raise funds for B.C. wildlife.

The Vancouver-born actor and narrator of the 2019 Imax documentary Great Bear Rainforest, has offered to match all donations to Pacific Wild, a Canadian charitable organization raising money and awareness in support of conserving wildlife and habitat in the pacific northwest.

READ ALSO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

The Make Ryan Pay! campaign has Reynolds matching donations to the charity up to $50,000 until Aug. 3.

“This means, your new donation will go twice as far to help us reach our goal of achieving lasting conservation protections for the lands and waters of B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest and beyond,” says the Pacific Wild website.

“If you ever hated one of my movies, this is your chance for revenge,” Reynolds says in a campaign video. “Make me pay for it by giving it to one of the greatest environment organizations protecting the lands and waters of the Great Bear Rainforest.”

READ ALSO: Victoria hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of B.C.’s Ryan Reynolds

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserfundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

Just Posted

Car smashes into Kelowna dollar store

The vehicle went through the front window of the store just off Highway 97 North

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Haze over Okanagan and Shuswap skies may have drifted from Siberia

Few active wildifres so far this summer in B.C.

Slow season at Okanagan U-pick farms

Lake Country farm owner Bruce Duggan said the rainy weather is turning people away

$24K boost for virtual Camp Winfield amid COVID-19

Central Okanagan Foundation, Ottawa donates to bolster Easter Seals’ summer programming amid pandemic

UPDATE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Majority of residents in support of alcohol in outdoor spaces: City of Penticton

City council will vote on whether to continue allowing public consumption, on Tuesday, July 7

Princeton RCMP arrest suspects in violent Salmon Arm home invasion

Two men who allegedly staged a violent home invasion in Salmon Arm… Continue reading

LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland solar project

Site of proposed project has been considered for previous initiatives

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

LETTER: Solar project discussion should have been public

Decision by Summerland council was made during a closed session

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

Shuswap Lake algae bloom being monitored, not considered harmful

Dangerous toxins not found in June 30 water quality test

Most Read