This Feb. 25, 2019 handout photo provided by the Galapagos National Park shows a hammerhead shark nursery which was recently discovered in Santa Cruz, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists hammerhead sharks as endangered species that have suffered sharply declining numbers in recent years around the world. (Galapagos National Park Photo via AP)

Researchers find hammerhead ‘nursery’ off Galapagos Island

A find that may help them track and protect the endangered predators

Researchers in Ecuador say they have discovered a “nursery” of hammerhead sharks off the coast of the Galapagos Islands, a find that may help them track and protect the endangered predators.

The head of the project, Eduardo Espinosa, said the group had found 20 hammerheads in the area along Santa Cruz island, and was able to attach monitors to five of them.

“That site, where the babies spent two or three years, is important not only for the Galapagos but on a world scale because it gives hope for the protection and conservation of a species,” he said.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists hammerhead sharks as endangered species that have suffered sharply declining numbers in recent years around the world. They are vulnerable partly because they breed relatively few times, their schools are sometimes caught in fishing nets and their fins are prized in Asian markets.

READ MORE: Hope for nature – our collective actions can have a big impact

Marine biologist Alex Hearn of San Francisco University in Quito said researchers had believed that the hammerheads gave birth along continental coasts, so the discovery of the island nursery opens new lines of study.

The hammerheads are an attraction for divers visiting the Galapagos, about 600 miles (1,000 kilometres) west of the mainland, and an image of a hammerhead is part of the Galapagos National Park’s emblem.

Gonzalo Solano, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site
Next story
VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Just Posted

Mazu to be featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

6 people released from hospital after toxic chemical incident

West Kelowna Best Western was evacuated yesterday

Trails closed in Kelowna regional park due to landslide

Tree trails are closed in Mission Creek Regional Park

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

Big night ahead for people going to Kelowna’s public hearing on short term rental bylaws

If you’re renting out a suite and you’re not licensed, you may face upwards of $10,000 a day in fines.

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Mazu to be featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Letter: Take control of your Kelowna home at short-term rental hearing

To the editor: Beware! City council has decided to take control of… Continue reading

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Most Read