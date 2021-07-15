Frida. Facebook.

Frida. Facebook.

Rescue dog from Mexico lost in Lake Country

The rescue has been missing for three nights as of July 15

A Kelowna woman is asking for help to locate her lost dog, who is new to the area and very skittish.

Frida is a young rescue from Mexico and was last seen wearing a pink harness. She slipped off of her leash on Coral Beach Road in Lake Country on July 11. She may have been spotted on North Glenmore Road.

Frida is often afraid around new people, so if you think you see her, do not approach her quickly and call Allison at 250-300-8808.

READ MORE: Post-pandemic funds pave Okanagan recovery

READ MORE: The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt returns for its second year

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityDogs

Previous story
Supreme Court clears path for defamation suit against CBC for show on Subway chicken content

Just Posted

Brad Zawislak is the fifth victim of the crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)
5th victim from Kelowna crane collapse identified

The collapsed crane at a downtown Kelowna construction site is slightly shorter on Wednesday, July 14, after crews completed the first stage of its disassembly. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Evacuation order remains in effect for downtown Kelowna as crane disassembly continues

Frida. Facebook.
Rescue dog from Mexico lost in Lake Country

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Case not closed on Lake Country nurse’s death, despite expiration of stayed charge