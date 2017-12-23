REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fernie: Residents celebrate new outdoor skating rink

Two months after a tragic ammonia leak killed three community members, Fernie residents returned to the ice on a new outdoor rink. Watch more >

B.C.: Santa shares wacky and wonderful asks he hears

From 40 iPads to Lamborghini’s to paying mom’s bills, Santa shares some of the inspirational and hilarious things kids ask for. Watch more >

Langley: Teen collects donations for homeless in Metro Vancouver

Cierra Foster has honed in on the reason for the season, giving back to those left homeless this holiday. Watch more >

Penticton: Massive snowman on display for all to enjoy

A newly arrived Penticton couple is carrying on their tradition of building a massive front-yard snowman. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Woman showcases tiny village with themes of the province

The tiny town of Sparkyville has popped up in Ann de Jong’s living room for yet another Christmas. Watch more >

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life
Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Crews douse Glenmore structure fire

Responding to a report of a fire last night, Kelowna crews were able to put it out quickly

Central Okanagan Shoppers help moms and babies

Shoppers Drug Mart locations helped raise money for Kelowna General Hospital

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Your weekend story highlights

Every weekend, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

Editorial: And we thought Stephen Harper was ethically-challenged

Kelowna’s managing editor says the ethics commissioner took a bite out of Justin Trudeau’s popularity

Letter: MP helps mend a hole for family

Kelowna letter-writer says Stephen Fuhr helped his family deal with adoption issues

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

