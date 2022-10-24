Okanagan College hosts ‘Slumber’ party Dragons’ Den fundraiser

Okanagan College teams with Kelowna company Second Slumber for viewing party of Dragon’s Den episode

Kelowna company Second Slumber has teamed up with Okanagan College to host a fundraising event featuring a viewing of the company’s appearance on Dragons’ Den.

The company’s episode will air on the popular CBC TV show on Nov. 3, and fans and friends can view the show at Okanagan College’s event the same day at 8 p.m. (PST). Second Slumber’s team includes former OC professor Rick Maddison and also employs several current OC students and alumni.

Second Slumber pitched its business model to the Dragons in May of this year to secure funding to be able to amplify the business. Second Slumber repurposes lightly used mattresses that have been returned to retailers within a 100-night window and resells them at lower prices.

This provides in-need families with a better night’s sleep, keeps mattresses out of landfills, and certifies the mattress companies as a zero-waaste retailer.

The fundraiser will include local food and drink pairings, and the company commits partial proceeds of every mattress sold to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna.

To purchase tickets or donate to the fundraiser go to trellis.org/dragonsdenatoc.

