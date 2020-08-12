Morning Start: Women can give birth after they die

Good morning, the forecast for the rest of the week is mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: Women can give birth after they die

It’s very rare, but it has been known to happen. Called “coffin birth,” it’s a phenomenon that occurs when a pregnant woman delivers a child spontaneously after her death—due to gases that built up in the abdominal area, putting pressure on the mother’s uterus and forcing the baby out the birth passageway. One example of this was discovered in 2010 in the grave of a medieval woman who was buried in Italy, according to Smithsonian. (With modern embalming techniques, this doesn’t really happen anymore.)

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health has identified an additional date of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

As of Aug. 11, Interior Health is asking individuals who were at the bar of the restaurant between 5 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8 to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health tracing is underway and where possible Interior Health will reach out to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the nearest community testing and assessment centre.

Song of the Day: Sorry – Beabadoobee

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather