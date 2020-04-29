Morning Start: Why do cats’ eyes glow in the dark?

It’s a beautiful day. Get outside and embrace the elements.

Fact of the day:

Why do cats’ eyes glow at night?

Cats, dogs, and many nocturnal creatures appear to have glowing eyes because the back of their eyeballs includes a special reflective layer called the tapetum lucidum. This helps animals (cats in this case) see better in low light by working as a mirror on the retina to reflect the light back through the eyes, giving hem a second chance to absorb the light. The colors seem more visible at night because the pupils are dilated wider than during the day, allowing more of the tapetum lucidum to be visible.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In case you missed it:

Police were in search of a red car before it rolled over into a ditch on Springfield Road, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Const. James Ward, officers were looking for the vehicle after reports a woman was seen downtown Kelowna yelling for help out the window. However, officers were not pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

