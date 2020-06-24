Morning Start: U.S. presidents can’t be sued for actions made in office

Don’t forget your raincoat this morning: rain, thunder and a possible chance of hail is on the forecast for Wednesday, June 24.

Fun Fact of the day:

On June 24, 1982, a somewhat stormy development of another sort came to a conclusion: a U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that a president can’t be sued for official actions made while in office.

A. Ernest Fitzgerald had filed a lawsuit against government officials, claiming he was ousted from his contractor position with the U.S. Air Force because of a testimony he made before congress in 1968. Among the people named in the lawsuit was Richard Nixon, who served as president from 1969 to 1974.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that a president is entitled to absolute immunity from civil charges based on their official acts.

Now, here’s one major caveat which the court made a point to emphasize: the president is not immune from criminal charges stemming from their official or unofficial acts while in office.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s a good chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms in the Shuswap and Okanagan, with a risk of hail this afternoon in Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The UBC Okanagan Students’ Union has spoken out in support of a student who filed a lawsuit against an RCMP officer, alleging she was assaulted. Surveillance video of the alleged assault was taken from inside the student’s on-campus apartment building.

UBCO student union president speaks out on civil suit filed after alleged rough arrest https://t.co/USROZZs0xr — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 24, 2020

Video of the day:

This is not your usual ‘dog’ video but’s no less endearing!

Seals are the dogs of the sea. pic.twitter.com/M3aKX3tR88 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 22, 2020

READ MORE:

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather