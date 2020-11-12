(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: There are around 2,000 thunderstorms happening on Earth at all times

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

Good morning, only one more day until Friday! Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: There are around 2,000 thunderstorms happening on Earth at all times

The number of thunderstorms you witness tends to depend on where on the planet you live. For instance, the U.S. experiences an estimated 100,000 thunderstorms each year. However, overall, there are 16 million thunderstorms annually on Earth. That breaks down to about 2,000 thunderstorms at all times, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

Live music set to return to Kelowna

Live performances are coming back to Kelowna with a concert series set to run from Nov. 25 until late December.

Kelowna-based Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., through its streaming service Unicorns.LIVE, will bring live music back in a safe and physically-distanced way with the launch of its new series Live @ The KCT.

The Live @ The KCT concert series will have two performances each night, with an early show at 7 p.m. and then another one at 9:15 p.m. Each performance will allow a maximum of 50 people inside the 800-plus seat Kelowna Community Theatre. Each performance will be 45 to 60 minutes long, with one of the sets being live-streamed through Unicorns.LIVE.

Acts scheduled to perform include Apollyon (Nov. 25), Andrew Johns (Dec. 3), Post Modern Connection (Dec. 4), Early Work (Dec. 4), Jodie B (Dec. 12), and Jazz Cafe Presents: Christmas Presence (Dec. 23).

Song of the Day: The Strokes – You Only Live Once

Video of the day:

Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

Environment Canada weather

The developer of a proposed condo project in Lake Country wants to go taller so it can utilize land for public spaces and maintain viewscapes. (District of Lake Country)
More height requested for Lake Country condo

Developer requests six-storeys instead of four for Benchland Drive project

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

thunderstorm.
Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11th Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)
Lake Country students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

Kidston Elementary School students have created a video, thanks to the help of teacher Melissa Jacobs, singing the Bill Withers classic song Lean On Me as a salute to veterans for Remembrance Day and to a retired kindergarten teacher from the school. (Inspire Kindness Productions photo)
Coldstream students pay tribute to veterans, retired teacher in video

Lean On Me honours sacrifices of Canadian soldiers and the work at the school of Margot MacDougall

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

President of the BC Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed outside the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. British Columbia’s Labour Relations Board says it will provide neutral third-party “troubleshooters” to help iron out challenges arising from COVID-19 and related protocols in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. labour board to provide neutral ‘troubleshooters’ for COVID-19 school plans

The BC Teachers’ Federation filed an application to the board in September asking for help

B.C. Emergency Health Services primary care paramedic Em Funk shows off the personal protective equipment their team uses whenever they are dealing with a suspected case of COVID-19 while on the job. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero

Eight B.C. Emergency Health Services Members have tested positive for COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NRGH. (File photo)
Vancouver Island sees first COVID-19 outbreak after staff test positive at Nanaimo hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One of two hands that stand outside the Krazy Emporium, the other having been stolen on Nov. 11. (Submitted)
Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

