(Facebook)

(Facebook)

Morning Start: The loudest recorded noise

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 16

Good morning Okanagan! Grab your coffee and let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: The loudest sound ever recorded was the Krakatoa Volcanic eruption in 1883.

People four miles away had their eardrums ruptured because of the noise. The sound was heard in New York City, 10,000 miles away. The sound wave that was created circled the Earth seven times.

On this day

In 1936, the XI (11) Summer Olympic Games close in Berlin.

In 1948, baseball star Babe Ruth dies at 53.

In 1977, musician Elvis Presley dies at 42.

In 1979, Canada’s 13th Prime Minister John Diefenbaker dies at 83.

In 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo, at 18 years old, makes his Premier League debut for Manchester United.

In 2008, Usian Bolt wins the gold medal and sets a new world record (9.69 seconds) in the 100-metre sprint at the Summer Olympics.

In 2018, British Columbia declares a state of emergency as 556 wildfires are active.

In 2018, singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76.

National holidays

Today is National Rum Day, National Authenticity Day, National Roller Coaster Day, and National Energy Multiplier Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Chances Casino Kelowna has shut down bingo permanently. Learn more here.

A West Kelowna resident has won a gigantic lottery payday. Learn more here.

Housing availability is trying to keep up with Penticton’s booming population growth. Learn more here.

Trending

Fruit Loops in human form? That’s what this overly-crowded pool looks like.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Steve Carell (60), pop singer Madonna (64), director Taika Waititi (47), and director James Cameron (68).

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Resort celebrates 30 years in Kelowna with root beer floats
Next story
How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes

Just Posted

(Photo - Contributed)
Kelowna Crows bring Ensign Cup back for 40th anniversary

(Facebook)
Morning Start: The loudest recorded noise

(Left to right) Ashley Plante, Rachel Lawryk, Andy Murphy and Jen Ventresca are some of Runaways Lounge staff. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Laughs and live music take Kelowna’s newest venue on a ‘Runaway’

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
One dead after crash into logging truck in West Kelowna