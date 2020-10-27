(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The inventor of the Pringles can is now buried in one

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 7 degrees and mainly cloudy.

Fun Fact of the day: The inventor of the Pringles can is now buried in one

In 1966, Fredric Baur developed the ingenious idea for Procter & Gamble to uniformly stack chips inside a can instead of tossing them in a bag. Baur was so proud of his invention that he wanted to take it to the grave—literally.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in as many days at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) on Monday evening (Oct. 26).

However, the health authority said the new case has no relation to the one announced Sunday, and that they acquired the disease from a household member.

IH said the person is self-isolating at home. The school district is working with IH to determine if any additional actions are required.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” the school district said in a news release. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

It is not known at this time whether the infected person is a student, staff or faculty member.

Song of the Day: Foster the People – Helena Beat

Video of the day:

READ MORE:B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

