Morning Start: Super Bowl 57

Fun Fact: This Sunday is Super Bowl 57. Here is the some facts about the Super Bowl.

– The first Super Bowl was in 1967.

– Roman numerals were brought in for the 1971 game. This is because every football season falls over two calendar years.

– The Minnesota Vikings have played in four Super Bowls but have never played with a lead!

– In 1980, the Pittsburgh Steelers started the tradition of going to the White House to meet the President.

– No team has ever been shutout.

– Only one game has gone to overtime (Super Bowl LI)

– This year’s Super Bowl is the latest ever (until this season, it would take place on the first Sunday of February).

– The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six Super Bowls.

– Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls.

– Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are the only two quarterbacks to win the big game with two different teams.

– 12 teams have never won the Super Bowl and four teams have never even made it to the big game.

– The most-watched event ever was Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 – 114.4 million viewers. Nine of the top 10 most watched events are Super Bowls. The other? The series finale of M*A*S*H.

– The last five years, the average ticket price has been $6,214.

– $29,367 is the most someone has paid for a Super Bowl ticket.

– The NFL covers all the expenses for the halftime show (lights, staging, bodyguards, etc) but doesn’t actually pay the artist(s).

– More than 50 per cent of Canada will watch the game.

– This year’s game is in Arizona, in the same city of the PGA Tour’s biggest party tournament of the year, the Waste Management Open.

– This is the fourth time the state of Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl. The last time was in 2015 when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.

For this Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles:

– The Chiefs are 5-4 against the Eagles all-time.

– It’s the first time ever that two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, are playing each other in the Super Bowl.

– Kansas City played in the first Super Bowl in 1967.

– This is the Chiefs third time going to the Super Bowl in the last four seasons, with their last win coming in the 2019-20 season. They are 2-2 all-time in the big game.

– The Eagles have played in the Super Bowl six times, with their last win coming in 2017-18 season. They are 1-2 all-time in the big game.

– $1 billion will be used legally to bet on the game.

– 17 million people won’t go into work on Sunday. Because of this, companies lose a combined $4 billion.

