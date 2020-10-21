(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Sunglasses were originally designed for Chinese judges to hide their facial expressions in court

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 7 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: Sunglasses were originally designed for Chinese judges to hide their facial expressions in court

Today, sunglasses serve as protective eyewear, effectively preventing bright sunlight from causing discomfort or damage to our eyes. Of course, they’re also a fashion accessory. But sunglasses were originally made out of smoky quartz in 12th century China, where they were used by judges to mask their emotions when they were questioning witnesses.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Funds raised for Vernon woman who awoke mysteriously paralyzed

A Vernon mortgage broker has been on a month-long recovery journey after a mysterious medical incident left her paralyzed from the chest down, and friends and family are now reaching out to the public for support.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started of Charmaine Scherck, who arrived at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms on Sept. 17. She was quickly transported to Kelowna General Hospital, and after numerous tests, doctors determined she had suffered a spinal cord stroke.

Doctors have told Scherck she’s a medical mystery and she’s still undergoing tests to determine the cause of her paralysis.

“Charmaine continues daily to work against the paralysis by doing rehab two times a day,” friend Jillian Almeida said in the campaign description. “Her strength and positivity is truly an inspiration. She is adamant she will walk again soon.”

Song of the Day: The Greeting Committee – She’s a Gun

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Environment Canada weather

Most Read