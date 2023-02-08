Morning Start: Skeuomorphs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Fun Fact: Do you know what a skeuomorph is? It’s something that’s all around us and we don’t realize it.

Have you ever noticed that the save icon is a floppy disk, even though they became obsolete twenty years ago? That's called a "skeuomorph" – when something new takes on the appearance of what it replaced. And once you start to look, they're everywhere… pic.twitter.com/Hdkpr0Jp5w — The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) February 6, 2023

In 1926, Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio becomes Walt Disney Studios.

In 1984, the XIV Winter Olympic games open in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

In 1992, the XVI Winter Olympic games open in Albertville, France.

In 2002, the XIX Winter Olympic games open in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 2007, model Anna Nicole Smith dies at 39.

Today is National Kite-Flying Day, and National Boy Scout Day.

Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop. Learn more here.

Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 Keremeos incident. Learn more here.

Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes. Learn more here.

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Klay Thompson (33), singer Anderson Paak (37), actor Seth Green (49), actor Creed Bratton (80), actress Cecily Strong (39), actress Mary Steenburgen (70), and author John Grisham (68).

