Morning Start: Oakland A’s opossum takeover

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 19

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: An opossum has taken over the visitor’s broadcast room at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, home of the Oakland’s A’s.

On this day

In 1775, the American Revolution starts in Lexington, Massachusetts.

In 1915, Canadian Édouard Fabre wins the 19th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1926, Canadian Johnny Miles wins the 30th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1937, Canadian Walter Young wins the 41st annual Boston Marathon.

In 1943, Canadian Gerard Cote wins the 47th annual Boston Marathon. It was his second of four times winning the event.

In 1948, the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) television network debuts.

In 1960, MLB players wear their last names on their jerseys for the first time.

In 1971, Charles Manson is sentenced to life in prison for murdering actress Sharon Tate.

National holidays

Today is National Garlic Day, Wear Pajamas to Work Day, and Undergraduate Research Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

BC Highway Patrol, RCMP looking for wanted woman with multiple warrants who frequents Kelowna, Summerland

One person died in Summerland house fire

Salmon Arm Legion donates $8,000 to local Cadets

Trending

106 days after suffering cardiac arrest on an NFL field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now allowed to fully workout and get ready to play football again!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Kate Hudson (44), actor Hayden Christensen (42), actor Simu Liu (34), actor James Franco (45), tennis player Maria Sharapova (36), actress Ali Wong (41), WNBA star Candace Parker (37), and actress Ashley Judd (55).

Have a great day everyone!

