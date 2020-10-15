Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Good morning, today’s forecast is 10 degrees and sunny.

Fun Fact of the day: New York City is going to get bigger to prepare for climate change

In March 2019, NYC’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to extend Manhattan’s shoreline into the East River in order to prepare for the potentially devastating effects of climate change. By extending the island by up to 500 feet with two city blocks of parkland, they hope to create a buffer zone that will save up to 70 percent of lower Manhattan from possible future floods.

In case you missed it: Proposed 115-foot lighthouse at West Kelowna winery turning heads

A proposal to erect a 35 meter (115-foot) lighthouse at a West Kelowna winery is turning heads.

If approved, this would serve as the city’s tallest building. In order to be approved, West Kelowna council would have to significantly raise the current building height limit from 15.0 meters (49.2 feet).

The lighthouse would serve as a wine tasting and production facility at Goats Peak Winery, located at 2789 Highway 97 South.

