Morning Start: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash at age 41

Your morning start for Monday, January 27, 2020

Jan. 26, 2020 will always be known as the day the world lost Kobe Bryant. The 5-time NBA Champion was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others when their helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years-old.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know Kobe Bryant was named after a piece of meat?

According to CNN, his parents named him after a type of steak. The origin of the beef is from a species of cattle, Wagyu, raised in the Kobe region of Japan.

In addition, Bryant lived in Italy for eight years and learned fluent Italian while his father played in the Italian Professional League.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The Okanagan continues to stay mild throughout the week, but there will be a chance of showers almost every day.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Hundreds of Aussie staff working at Big White Ski Resort will be thinking fondly of their friends and families back home while they celebrate Australia Day thousands of miles away from their fire-ravaged home country.

Video of the day:

A classy move by a classy athlete.

READ MORE:Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

