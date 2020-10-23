Morning Start: It would only take one hour to drive to space

Good morning, it’s that time of year again, apparently. Parts of the Okanagan could receive up to 20 cm of snow today.

Fun Fact of the day: It would only take one hour to drive to space

If you got into your car, turned on the ignition and drove up to the sky at 60 mph, it would take just one hour to get to outer space, according to astronomer Fred Hoyle. Of course, this is purely theoretical, but it sure is fun to think about!

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In case you missed it: Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

A special weather statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan, including the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

An early-season snowfall is expected over Thursday night (Oct. 22) as seasonal temperatures continue to drop over the weekend. According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan could see as much as 10 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon with temperatures dropping to around 2 degrees.

The snow isn’t expected to last for long, however. Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said the blast of arctic air should be a “temporary hiccup.” Environment Canada forecasts that temperatures will be back to seasonal averages by early next week.

Song of the Day: Chelsea Cutler – Snow in October

Video of the day:

A family was rescued by emergency crews near Davis Island in Florida after their 18-foot jet boat capsized due to hazardous weather conditions. All individuals on board of the boat were wearing life jackets and no one sustained injuries. https://t.co/jD3Q1YwSyw pic.twitter.com/hBs6lnszUf — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather