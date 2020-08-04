(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

Good morning, hope you had a nice long weekend. Now, it’s back to work!

Fun Fact of the day: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

If you want to make a good impression on someone, you’ve only got about four minutes to do it. It is believed that it has far more to do with your body language, tone and speed of your voice rather than exactly what you say.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

A recovery operation is underway to retrieve the body of a swimmer presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake.

On Aug. 1 at around 2:40 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced after cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

People in the area had attempted to locate the 33-year-old Alberta man but had not been able to find him.

West Kelowna RCMP, Peachland Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the rescue on Aug. 1., but despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man.

Happy birthday Barack Obama!

