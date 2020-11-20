Morning Start: If you sneeze while driving at 60 mph, your eyes are closed for around 50 feet

Good morning and happy Friday!

When you sneeze, your eyes automatically close for a moment. But if you sneeze in a car that’s traveling at 60 mph, then your eyes will be closed for around 50 feet. According to one 2014 study by Halfords Autocentres, drivers who temporarily lose vision due to sneezing are the cause of 2,500 accidents every week in England.

In case you missed it: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

B.C. will now require masks in public indoor and retail spaces, following months of calls for such a mandate.

The announcement was one of a series of new measures announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday (Nov. 18) following record-breaking cases and deaths B.C. in recent days.

Many retailers and businesses have voiced their frustration with earlier iterations that amounted to recommendations and expectation for the public, but left it up to individual businesses to sort out details and enforcement. Henry said the new mandate will give businesses government support in enforcing mask rules.

Masks will be required for both customers and employees in indoor retail and public spaces in all parts of the province, except for when eating or drinking in a designated food service area. They will also be mandatory in workplaces and hotels for public areas like corridors and elevators, but not in schools.

