(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How much of your pint do you spill in your beard?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

Happy hump day! Expect to see some sun up until Friday.

Fun Fact of the day:

Guiness estimates that 30,000 liters of beer are lost in facial hair each year in the UK alone.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

An impressive year ended as a dream for Kelowna marathoner Vik Bains last weekend. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

The Toronto Raptors raised their 2019 World Championship banner at their season opener on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

Morning Start: Trudeau and the Liberals stay in power with minority government

Rockets continue road trip Wednesday night in Prince Geroge

Kelowna dropped game one of their four game road-trip on Saturday against Kamloops

Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate 30 year anniversary

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event

Okanagan Marathon winner caps off impressive year with first-ever win at hometown race

Vik Bains celebrated his first-ever career win on his Kelowna home course on Oct. 20

Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Over 25 industry experts spoke at the two-day event

Ladies in Kelowna aim to reduce their carbon footprint by shopping

The Great Closet cleanup happens twice annually

BC SPCA: From walking dogs to sponsoring galas

The Canadian Jewelry Exchange is a sponsor for this year’s gala

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Propane leak cause of three hour power outage in downtown Revelstoke

Nearly 900 FortisBC customers are being impacted by the leak

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

