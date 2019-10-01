(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

Happy October! The month of fall colours, pumpkin spice lattes, Thanksgiving and Halloween is here!

Fun Fact of the day:

How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

The stars were paid $75,000 per episode in season three, $85,000 in season four, $100,000 in season five, $125,000 in season six, $750,000 in seasons seven and eight, and $1 million in seasons nine and ten, making Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow the highest-paid TV actresses of all-time.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna, however, about 1,600 residents remain in the dark in Rutland after a car hit a power pole Monday afternoon. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

The National Hockey League season starts Wednesday, Oct. 2. Here’s a look at a wicked wrist-shot goal by William Nylander during pre-season.

ALSO READ: First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound
Next story
How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

Just Posted

First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna

The gas station will be open 24/7 to the public

Fourth annual Third Space Family Festival deemed a success

Four-hundred people attended the event

Crystal Mountain to re-open under new name this winter

A music festival will be held on the hill on Oct. 5 to raise money for the new ski resort

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Ex Nihilo Vineyards raises $26,000 for heart treatment services at Kelowna General

The funds were raised in July during the El Nihilo Vineyards summer concert series

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Most Read