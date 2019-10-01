Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Happy October! The month of fall colours, pumpkin spice lattes, Thanksgiving and Halloween is here!
Fun Fact of the day:
How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?
The stars were paid $75,000 per episode in season three, $85,000 in season four, $100,000 in season five, $125,000 in season six, $750,000 in seasons seven and eight, and $1 million in seasons nine and ten, making Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow the highest-paid TV actresses of all-time.
"How you doin'?" – Joey
Catch more #Friends25 on Nick at Nite! pic.twitter.com/hyknH1YQj7
— Nick at Nite (@nickatnitetv) September 30, 2019
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Salmon Arm:
In Penticton:
In case you missed it (ICYMI):
The Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna, however, about 1,600 residents remain in the dark in Rutland after a car hit a power pole Monday afternoon. Read the story here.
Reports of power outage throughout #Kelowna https://t.co/vkKudzFvax
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) September 30, 2019
Video of the day:
The National Hockey League season starts Wednesday, Oct. 2. Here’s a look at a wicked wrist-shot goal by William Nylander during pre-season.
He literally froze everyone with that shot. Jeeze. (William Nylander/@wmnylander) pic.twitter.com/9Cf4Y5Y2C5
— NHL (@NHL) September 29, 2019
ALSO READ: First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna