(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

The Shuswap and Okanagan Valley are in for a windy night, but first let’s look at one of the most bizarre world championships you’ll ever hear of.

Fun Fact of the day:

Have you ever had an overage fee that made you want to see how far you can throw your phone? That may or may not have been the origin of this international competition that’s been around since 2000. The Mobile Phone Throwing World Championships began in Savonlinna, Finland, and has become popular – if relatively unknown – around Europe. The world record holder is Tom Philipp Reinhardt, a German man who tossed his cellular device a distance of 136.75 metres.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement throughout the B.C. Interior, warning people in the area to be prepared for strong winds tonight and tomorrow. Winds are expected to get up to 80 kilometres an hour in some areas.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

In the U.S., House Democrats approved legislation on Wednesday to safeguard the country’s elections from foreign interference in a 227-181 vote. The bill comes in the middle of an impeachment inquiry centred on allegations that President Donald Trump improperly called on Ukrainian to help his re-election chances in 2020. It also comes after special counsel Robert Mueller revealed the findings of his investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Video of the day:

It’s hard to say whether this cat is doing sit-ups or is in fact stuck in a hole, even after watching it 18 times in a row…

READ MORE: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Just Posted

City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Kelowna city councillors support changes to parking bylaw

The updated bylaw passed second and third reading Tuesday night

Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Nearly a year after last year’s defeat, the Sun look for revenge against unbeaten Rams

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Most Read