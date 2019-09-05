Morning start: How much did it cost to attend Woodstock?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

If you’re thinking about heading to the beach after work today, you probably should.

Fun Fact of the day:

Ever wonder how much it cost to attend Woodstock’s iconic 1969 music festival?

Tickets for the three-day event cost $18 in advance and $24 at the gate which is equivalent to about $120 and $160 today. The music festival hosted some of the music industry’s most talented artists, Jimmy Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin, Santana and, Credence Clearwater Rival.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sunshine and heat will only be sticking around until Sunday, so take advantage of that precious vitamin D.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A Kelowna man presumed drowned after a long-weekend boat crash on Shuswap Lake is being mourned by his loved ones. Read the full story here.

Video of the day:

Kudos to whoever thought of x-raying an apple, we are very intrigued…

READ MORE: Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Catholic school pulls Harry Potter books in case students ‘conjure evil spirits’
Next story
Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan women’s softball gets good first-step in season-opener

The Heat started their first-ever Western Collegiate Softball Association season over Labour Day

VIDEO: Mobile home catches fire at Lake Country RV park, RCMP investigating

Kelowna RCMP are working to determine the exact cause of the blaze

Rideshare e-scooters intrusive, novelty rentals: Kelowna city councillor

“I’ve found it to be intrusive to people’s enjoyment of that promenade,” Coun. Brad Sieben

United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids pursue post-secondary educations

Company shows first interest in bringing ride-hailing to Kelowna

One councillor is thrilled a company is finally looking to offer services in the Okanagan

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Morning start: How much did it cost to attend Woodstock?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

Motorcyclist allegedly speeding crashed shortly after a Mountie activated his lights and siren

$8.87 million for mental health programs, resources in B.C. schools

Provincial funding available to all 60 B.C. school districts

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Most Read