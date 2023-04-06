Morning Start: Easter

Your morning start for Thursday, April 6

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Thursday started before the long weekend!

Fun Fact: This weekend is Easter! Here is some facts about the holiday:

the most expensive Easter bunny on record sold for $49,000. It was 548,000 calories and had diamond eyes, each 1.7 carats.

the world’s largest chocolate egg was made in Italy. It was more than 34 feet tall and weighed approximately 15,873 pounds.

decorating Easter eggs is a Ukrainian tradition.

Behind Halloween, Easter is the holiday with the second-most amount of candy purchased.

76 per cent of people bite the ears off an Easter bunny first.

the largest Easter egg in the world is in Vegreville, Alberta and it weighs 5,000 pounds.

On this day

In 1886, the City of Vancouver is incorporated.

In 1906, the first animated film is released: J. Stuart Blackton’s ‘Humorous Phases of Funny Faces’.

In 1973, the Pittsburgh Pirates retire Roberto Clemente’s number 21.

In 2018, the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crashes just outside Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

National holidays

Today is Passover, National Acai Bowl Day, National Siamese Cat Day, National Student-Athlete Day, National Walking Day, National Tartan Day, National Teflon Day, and New Beer’s Eve.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Trending

Two great sports topics today:

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendricks got to ring the bell on Wednesday morning as he announced he’s cancer-free.

After five months of treatment, Liam Hendriks has finished his final round of chemo! 💚 Via: Hendriks_31 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/qGKM1IOWzE — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2023

This woman was emotional as she got to see her favourite hockey team in person for the first time on Tuesday night.

This is everything 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eoHyKT8qGp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 5, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Paul Rudd (54), actor Zach Braff (48), actor Charlie McDermott (33), actor Bill Dee Williams (86), actor Michael Rooker (68), actor John Ratzenberger (76), actress Marilu Henner (71), and actress Lauren Ridloff (45).

Have a great Thursday and long weekend everyone!

