(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Doctors who play video games more than three hours a week make fewer operating room errors

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Good morning, the forecast is bright and sunny for the next few days.

Fun Fact of the day: Doctors Who Play Video Games More Than Three Hours a Week Make Fewer Operating Room Errors

Doctors who work in the operating room may want to start playing video games. A study published in the Archives of Surgery found that doctors who played video games for more than three hours each week made 37 percent fewer surgical errors than those who didn’t. They also performed 27 percent faster and scored 42 percent better on a the test of surgical skills.

According to the researchers, this supports earlier findings that video games can improve “fine motor skills, eye-hand coordination, visual attention, depth perception, and computer competency.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Interior Health is reporting a total of 13 new cases in the region over the weekend on Monday, Oct. 5 — including two linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 548.

Nineteen cases remain active, two of which are currently hospitalized.

Seven cases are now tied to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna. The latest identified cases linked to this outbreak are two individuals who were tested on Oct. 2 and did not attend church after Sept. 13, the health authority said. All identified cases and their contacts are self-isolating for the recommended durations.

Song of the Day: Hallucinogenics (Feat. Lana Del Rey) – Matt Maeson

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

Just Posted

COVID-19 fails to close curtain on Vernon arts bursaries

Coldstream and Vernon students benefit from Performing Arts Centre support

Morning Start: Doctors who play video games more than three hours a week make fewer operating room errors

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Anti-mask protest at Rutland schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Spread kindness, not colds, urged in Vernon schools

Many students may be missing from class now that cold and flu season is here

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

COVID, housing, climate change are top issues on voters’ minds

Most Read