Morning Start: Chance of afternoon thunder in the Interior

Your morning start for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Today’s forecast for the Okanagan and Shuswap has a bit of everything, starting with some sun and cloud, a 40 per cent chance of showers and possibly some thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Fun Fact of the day: the good and the bad

Psychologically speaking, how many good experiences does it take to outweigh a bad one? When researchers John Gottman and Robert Levenson sought an answer to this question, they discovered a 5:1 ratio.

Unfortunately, that means five good experiences are roughly counterbalanced by a single negative emotion, but it’s a good reminder to focus on the good things, however small.

Gottman seemed to want to help people overcome this somewhat cruel ratio, having spent four decades working clinically on divorce prediction and marital stability.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

While announcing 16 new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19 Wednesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry provided British Columbians with her latest COVID-19 tagline: “fewer faces, bigger spaces.” Read the full story.

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death https://t.co/4fjc57jX3X — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) May 13, 2020

This man has clearly used his stay-at-home time productively!

Work Smart Not Hard pic.twitter.com/TQkxSRkOFh — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) May 14, 2020

Environment Canada weather